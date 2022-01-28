Bitcoin SV Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.97 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $123.97 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $90.50 or 0.00239025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00779313 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,964,070 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

