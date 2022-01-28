BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 71% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $306,836.68 and $1,117.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,338,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,395 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

