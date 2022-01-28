Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.78. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 54,040 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BITF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $605.25 million and a P/E ratio of -310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 909,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

