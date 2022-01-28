BitTube Reaches One Day Volume of $7,870.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $793,629.61 and $7,870.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00389688 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 333,957,923 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

