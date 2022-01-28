BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 310.9% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,544. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 19.23 and a 1-year high of 30.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.