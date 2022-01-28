BlackRock Inc. Acquires 14,287 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Meta Financial Group worth $246,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 745.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

