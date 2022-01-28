BlackRock Inc. Has $223.70 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $223,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.