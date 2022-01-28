BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,358,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $230,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.