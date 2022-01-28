BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $228,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

