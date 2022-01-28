BlackRock Inc. Sells 47,254 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $236,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $122,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

