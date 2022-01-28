BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,257 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,257 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $233,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

