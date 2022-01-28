BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $241,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

CMP stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

