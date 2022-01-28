Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,356. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

