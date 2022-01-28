BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 131,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $166,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

