Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Down 98.0% in January

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 540,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,517. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOAC. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

