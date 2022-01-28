Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,703 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 214.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $126.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.