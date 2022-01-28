Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $16,935,052. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $383.52 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

