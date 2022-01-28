Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 6,013 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 469.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

