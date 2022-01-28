Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,810 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UDR by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.06, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

