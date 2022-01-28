Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

