Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of OLO by 115.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 209.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at $14,820,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 3,048.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 235,084 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $639,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $299,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,821,285 over the last ninety days.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

