Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

