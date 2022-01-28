Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.