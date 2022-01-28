Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

