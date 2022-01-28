Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 20,420 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

