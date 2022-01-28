Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 247,066 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 67.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 247,066 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

