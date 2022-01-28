Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

