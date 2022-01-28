Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.