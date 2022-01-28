Bluestein R H & Co. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DraftKings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $698,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

