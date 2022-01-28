Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $269.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day moving average is $308.28. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.67.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

