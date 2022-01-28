Bluestein R H & Co. Trims Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

