BNP Paribas Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Outperform

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 47.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of TS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

