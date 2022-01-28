BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

