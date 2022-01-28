BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:DHF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.