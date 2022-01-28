Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,642. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

