Boeing (NYSE:BA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $185.09 and last traded at $185.55, with a volume of 52326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $12,034,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

