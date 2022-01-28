Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.56. Boeing has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.