Bokf Na Buys New Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 182,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.