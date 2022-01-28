Bokf Na Invests $240,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after purchasing an additional 603,398 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

