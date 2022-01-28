Bokf Na Makes New $200,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

