Bokf Na Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

