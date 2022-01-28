Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 12,191 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

