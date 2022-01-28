Bokf Na Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

