Bokf Na Takes $206,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OMI opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

