boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.41) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.33) to GBX 135 ($1.82) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 346.82 ($4.68).

BOO opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,260.66).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

