Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

