Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.7-7.2% to ~$8.31-8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $6.01 on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,656. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

