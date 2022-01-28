BORA Market Cap Hits $890.24 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BORA has a market capitalization of $890.24 million and approximately $170.42 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BORA has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00105808 BTC.

About BORA

BORA is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

