Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 645.5% in January

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.
OTCMKTS BPZZF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
