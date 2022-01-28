Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 645.5% in January

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.

OTCMKTS BPZZF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

