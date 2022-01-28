Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.37. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $110.47 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.48.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

