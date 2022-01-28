Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BWMN opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

